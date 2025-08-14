Live Nation’s ONES TO WATCH returns with a stellar lineup of emerging talent

Borderline, Charli Lucas and Lyric will grace “The Outpost” for Live Nation’s ONES TO WATCH event



Live Nation’s ONES TO WATCH is returning to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on the 4th of September at The Outpost, spotlighting a handful of local musicians that they believe should be on punters’ radars.



ONES TO WATCH is part of BIGSOUND, an annual event that brings musicians, industry leaders and music fans together to celebrate the future of live music. They intend to unearth and champion the best talent from Australia and, for the first time, New Zealand as well.

“Being right in the heart of the action, our BIGSOUND Ones to Watch showcase always brings with it an incredible sense of excitement,’ said a Live Nation spokesperson in a recent press release



“We’re thrilled to be bringing OTW back this year with a stellar lineup of emerging talent”

The ONES TO WATCH music discovery series has already delivered numerous events nationwide, in cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Byron Bay, highlighting Australian and international up-and-coming bands in a “unique and intimate” setting.



The first band on the OTW lineup is Borderline, hailing from Tāmaki Makauru in Aotearoa. This four-piece indie band is setting their sights upon increasing their reach across the pond into Australia. The band already has considerable traction, being the first New Zealand band to sign with the iconic US-based label Empire Records. The release of their latest EP, Chrysalis, has the band gearing up for a hectic second half of the year.



Next is Charli Lucas, a Sydney-based pop artist specialising in her brand of ‘dewdrop pop.’ Her tracks, such as ‘Really Good Song’, and her general intricate storytelling have cemented Lucas into Australia’s pop scene.



Finally, there’s Lyric, who gained major traction with the release of her debut single ‘Gravity,’ which went viral on TikTok. Since then, she’s only grown stronger, honing her vocal and songwriting abilities. In July, Lyric embarked on her first-ever tour of the UK and, upon her return, she launched her latest single, ‘Homesick,’ lifted from her upcoming EP The Art of Falling First.

Previous artists supported by OTW internationally have included Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Halsey.



Max Mandile.