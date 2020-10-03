Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Grace Amos

With naught but a debut single to her name, 16-year-old Grace Amos is earning fans far beyond the borders of her rural New South Wales hometown.

Grace Amos is a songwriter with an old soul, despite just being 16 years of age. Her style is more reminiscent of Joni Mitchell or Carol King than any of today’s stars, and it’s in telling stories that she finds the most creative satisfaction.

Hailing from the rural NSW town of Cobbitty, it’s no wonder that Grace’s style is stripped back. She grew up learning every instrument she could get her hands on, gaining a gradual, authentic understanding of music as somebody who wanted to make it more than anything.

Her debut single and the single she entered into Needle In The Hay, Listen Real Closely, is a realisation of those songwriting dreams. Written alongside mentor David Carter about her struggles with anxiety and belonging, the song bleeds honesty from every bar.

“The song’s about my anxiety,” Grace shared in an Instagram post describing the song. “It’s about wanting to fit in, without wanting to change anything about myself.”

It’s a song that has already captured thousands of listeners around Australia and beyond. Plus with plenty more tracks up her sleeve, there’s nowhere Grace is going but up.

“I have a bunch of original demos that will be recorded when I get the chance to get back into the studio,” Grace previously shared with Happy Mag. “I think it will be an EP so I can get my four best songs out into the world.”

Keep up to date with Grace Amos on Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.

All Needle In The Hay entrants will receive a voucher to upload their first single for free for the first year to all major music platforms via Spinnup. Find out more here.