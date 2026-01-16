ONE OFF TRAKS is back in 2026 – applications now open

ONE OFF TRAKS 2026 returns, bringing together female, trans, and non-binary creatives for a four-day writing and production camp

If you’re a female, trans, or non-binary songwriter or producer looking for a space to create without limits, mark your calendars: ONE OFF TRAKS is returning from 7–10 April 2026 at Offbeat Collective.

Led by creatives Jannah Beth and Minori Ueda, with artist ambassador Jamaica Moana, the camp is all about collaboration, experimentation, and growth.

It’s a four-day crash course in writing, producing, and connecting, where vulnerability turns into power–and participants walk out with new skills, new songs, and new lifelong connections.

Past attendees rave about the energy, the inspiration, and the sheer confidence boost of being surrounded by other artists lifting each other up.

Now in its fourth year, ONE OFF TRAKS has welcomed over 650 applicants, with 60+ artists participating and 120+ songs written since inception.

Beyond Western gender definitions, the camp warmly includes those identifying as Fa’afafine, Fakaleiti, Takatāpui, and Indigenous artists across Australia and Aotearoa.

Applications open Thursday, 15 January and close Friday, 13 February.

The camp itself runs 7–10 April 2026.

Apply or learn more here: Offbeat Collective – ONE OFF TRAKS