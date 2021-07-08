Hailing from the picturesque surrounds of Tasmania, the music of Sumner will make you dream of a holiday on the Apple Isle.

Recently in Sydney to play at Enmore Theatre with the iconic George Maple, the duo also dipped over to the Live at Enmore studio with their sun-soaked new single South.

Sumner’s tribute to their home state is a fitting one. Jam-packed with thumping basslines and vocal hooks aplenty, it’s an adventurous, up-tempo banger with a chorus that’s just about impossible to forget.

South was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis