Sumner Performs ‘South’ Live at Enmore
Hailing from the picturesque surrounds of Tasmania, the music of Sumner will make you dream of a holiday on the Apple Isle.
Recently in Sydney to play at Enmore Theatre with the iconic George Maple, the duo also dipped over to the Live at Enmore studio with their sun-soaked new single South.
Sumner’s tribute to their home state is a fitting one. Jam-packed with thumping basslines and vocal hooks aplenty, it’s an adventurous, up-tempo banger with a chorus that’s just about impossible to forget.
South was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis
It’s been a big couple of years for Sumner, consisting of Chloe Wilson and Jack McLaine. They’ve recently been signed to PNAU’s Lab78, with the new single South already garnering critical acclaim.
Here’s what Chloe Wilson had to say about the track:
“We wrote it two years ago, recognising that there are former versions of yourself that you have to acknowledge in order to move forward and become the person you want. South is all about how I found a lot of solace and comfort in Tasmania.”
Check out the performance below:
