HAPPY: Vlossom in particular this drug influence in the way it’s marketed and in the names of songs. What part have they played in your music?

NICK: Well I’m in California, so weed’s legal, I’m not breaking any laws. Alister and I had a shared love of entheogens when we got together, and plant medicine and that kind of approach to things and bringing that spirit into the studio, literally, has been really exciting. And I wanted to make that project different in some way, so hence a lot of the drums started off as a drummer and then went to cassette and then went to Ableton and then went to SP and then they sort of lived this whole life. Normally drums are really, really crisp – I mean they still come out crisp at the end through mixing – but we wanted to do something that felt like it had worn in. Even though it’s a brand new project, it feels like it had already lived.

HAPPY: I asked because everything you were saying about that no-wrong-answers, everything living a life approach… it seems very closely linked with hallucinogenic creativity.

NICK: Totally, totally. A huge thing for us with pretty much everything is that the first three minutes of playing something with someone and having them sing, even if it’s just the tiniest phrase or two little bits you cut up, it’s usually there, which I find really interesting. We do a lot of recording and a lot of improvising, we’ll get just a couple of chords and Luke and I will sing back and forth – we call it Idol but obviously we don’t watch any of those horrible shows – just singing over the same chords and we’ll do it hours, but going back over the stuff it’s almost always the first idea that becomes the thing.

I think that’s a very psychedelic approach in the sense that it’s instincts happening, it’s pre-thought because you hear the chords and right away you’re recording, so you haven’t had a chance to really map yourself out within that, you just go for it, you’re really throwing arrows out of you and seeing what happens. And I think the psychedelic thing, it forces you to be that open anyway and you can last for hours, obviously, with psychedelics. But even day-to-day, you know, not high, you can still channel that because you’re in a new space, it’s like an adventure but it’s a sonic one, you’re just exploring it with your mouth and the sounds that we make.

HAPPY: I think being open about that also brings a certain kind of audience. Those ideas have been hugely important to rave culture, to electronic music culture…

NICK: Absolutely, and music for me, when it first hit me as a kid was going to raves and it was that hypnotic thing about music, the sticky repetitive things. Or like Vlossom stuff that sounds repetitive, but it’s not – the words keep changing but if you’re a bit out of it, it would feel like the same sentence over and over again, it’s like slightly shifting hieroglyphics right in front of your face and before you know it, you’re in a different pyramid. I really like that kind of patterning, messing with the English language in a way that keeps shifting. You essentially keep painting and twisting.