This video is one of the most in-depth looks at the Yamaha CS-80 you’ll ever see

We’ve previously taken a look at the famed Yamaha CS-80 and its role in redefining the sound of the 1980s. Now, in an extremely in-depth video, you can take a long look at some of the history and features of one of the most iconic synthesisers of all time.

The Yamaha CS-80 was an enormous development in synthesiser technology. Ushering in a new era of digital synthesisers, it effectively closed the door on the prevalence of analog synthesisers. Composers and performers rushed to take advantage of this new world of sound, as it set new standards in expression and utility. One of the first great synthesisers to emerge from a Japanese market that also included Roland and Korg, the CS-80 truly made a lasting impact on music production.

In the video, GForce Software’s Dave Spiers and CS-80 tech Kent Spong take a look at the history and development of the instrument, the innovations onboard, and the various functions of the Yamaha CS-80. It’s likely to be one of the most comprehensive looks at this influential instrument you’ll ever see, so check it out below.