Got a deadline? This Tokyo cafe is here to help

by Tammy Moir

For all the writers out there in Tokyo that are battling against the clock, The Manuscript Writing Cafe has created the perfect space to meet deadlines.

Thanks to the new Tokyo-based The Manuscript Writing Cafe, the literati of Tokyo — all of the novelists, poets, and copywriters in between — finally have a dedicated space to hone their craft.

Designed to help writers to hit targets — to the point that you aren’t actually allowed in unless you have proof of a manuscript, and you can’t leave unless you meet your deadline — this cafe is for writers who thrive on external pressure and require the right kind of environment to keep them going.

For writers that like an overlord breathing down their necks every hour, this place going to sound like a godsend. Because that is precisely what the proprietor of the cafe, Takuya Kawai offers.

Tokyo Manuscript Cafe

Not just a theme cafe, this cafe was set up to allow writers a safe haven with which to meet their deadlines. The rules are as follows:

  1. Upon entering the store, write down at the reception desk how many words and by what time you are going to write your manuscript.
  2. The manager asks you every hour how your manuscript is coming along.
  3. You are not allowed to leave the store until you have finished writing your manuscript or writing project.

The café charges by the hour, so not recommended for those who like to pause and ponder a lot.

Kawai recently posted a message via Instagram reiterating the cafe’s number one rule:

“The Manuscript Writing Cafe only allows in people who have a writing deadline to face! It’s in order to maintain a level of focus and a tense atmosphere at the cafe! Thank you for your understanding.”  

