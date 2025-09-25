The Rolling Stones’ Black and Blue gets a deluxe comeback with rare tracks and live shows

The Rolling Stones unveil ‘Black and Blue’ reissue with rare tracks, live footage and guest guitarist Jeff Beck

Nearly 50 years after its original release, The Rolling Stones are giving their 1976 album Black and Blue a lavish second life.

Set for release on 14 November 2025 via UMR, Black and Blue is a collector’s dream, packed with unreleased tracks, historic live footage, and premium packaging.

The Super Deluxe Box Set comes in 5LP or 4CD editions, each featuring a Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos mix, a 100-page hardback book, and a replica of the original 1976 tour poster.

Limited black and blue marbled vinyl editions will also be available exclusively online.

Acclaimed producer Steven Wilson has given the album a complete 2025 stereo remix, replacing the original across all editions.

The Blu-ray also includes two historic live shows: the full Live at Earls Court 1976 set and Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, a previously unreleased Paris TV performance.

The Outtakes and Jams disc is a highlight, featuring unheard recordings from the sessions, including the Stones’ take on Shirley & Company’s disco hit Shame, Shame, Shame and I Love Ladies, plus collaborations with guitar legends Jeff Beck, Harvey Mandel, Wayne Perkins, and Robert A. Johnson.

Black and Blue marked a turning point for the band, bridging Mick Taylor’s departure and Ronnie Wood’s arrival. The album pushed into reggae, funk, and soul territory, giving the Stones hits like Fool to Cry and fan favourites Hot Stuff and Memory Motel. The reissue celebrates the band’s creative restlessness and cements this era as pivotal in their history.

With rare studio sessions, two landmark concerts, and Wilson’s cutting-edge mixes, the 2025 Black and Blue reissue is the deepest dive yet into one of the Stones’ most adventurous albums.