Thomas Headon returns with a telling new single, ‘Panic!’

British-born Aussie sweetheart Thomas Headon has dropped a new single after a 6 month break

Headon surprised fans with the sudden drop of ‘Panic!’, which opens with an elegant soundscape reminiscent of The 1975’s ‘Birthday Party’.

The single follows “Middle of the Night,” which was released in February earlier this year.

After ‘Middle of the Night,’ Headon took a six-month break, stepping back from both releasing music and social media.

Taking to Instagram, he said, “Earlier this year, I experienced some challenges of being in my 20’s and decided I needed to take some time away to recalibrate.”

“I’ve taken the time to connect and spend time with my friends, reflect and remind myself of why I love doing what I do and most importantly take care of myself. I’ve now been able to create music that comes from an authentic place.”

After returning to his social media platforms to announce the near arrival of new music, Headon dropped the music video for ‘Panic!’, directed by Euan Sime and Headon himself.

It showcases Headon running through streets and consistently bumping into people, a kind of dizzying frenzy that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of panic, confusion and overwhelm.

The chorus opens with, “And I, can’t make it feel any better/No I can’t make it make any sense”, demonstrating Headon’s lyricism and way with words that has allowed him to continuously resonate with his fans.

On ‘Panic!’, Headon shared that, “It’s basically this big mess of anxiety and overwhelming stress that I was feeling, with it now being the perfect way to sum up how much I’ve been operating on autopilot for a while and ignoring the clear signs my brain was telling me to stop.”

While we’re still hoping for a 2024 EP, you can check out “Panic!” below.