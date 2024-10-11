Great Gable’s euphoric new album ‘Small Fry’ has just released

Our West Aussie indie rock favourites Great Gable have shared a new little slice of summer spliced heaven with their new album ‘Small Fry’

If you even remotely think this is an album to miss or skip, ‘Think Again Motherf*cker’.

Great Gable has been the epitome of a cool summer breeze for the last 8 years, and with a resume of festival sets and album releases to support that claim.

Sorely missed festivals like Groovin the Moo and Falls have previously held the indie-rockers on their prestigious stages.

Among this, they have also supported the likes of bands such as The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum and Ocean Alley.

Great Gable has reunited their caramel-mellow sound with our sticky ears for a brand-new listening experience, with an accompanying tour next year in March.

With their first time recording back home in Perth since 2018, they were accompanied at Blackbird Studios by Dave Parkin, whose previous efforts have been behind the sound of Spacey Jane and Jebediah.

One of the main objectives of the album was to show how special a place West Aus is to Great Gable.

Just in case you don’t believe me, take a listen to their song ‘Hometown’ on their new album.

‘Small Fry’ is an album built on the reminiscent qualities of the band, and encourages each of us to look back on fond memories.

Whether it’s the teenage idiosyncrasy of ‘Muck About’ or a night you can’t seem to forget like in ‘Blue Eyes’.

Great Gable explores the depths of forgotten memories, soaking them in an orange sunlight hue like a spilled Fanta.

Whether you like roaming around sandy shores looking for shells or staring out at the starry night sky, this album will be a cause for introspection.

If you’ve reached this far and you’re still not listening to the album, what are you doing?

In any case, here’s the album link and have a look at the poster for their upcoming tour down below.