INTERVIEW: ACROBVT on the heartbreak and inspiration of Last Goodbye

ACROBVT sits down to talk with Happy, fresh off the release of their latest single, ‘Last Goodbye’

UK-based band ACROBVT are forging their own unique blend of pop rock, with a distinct identity of thoughtful lyricism and infectious sounds.

Recording their music at the Rockfield and Vada Studio and applying finishing touches at Abbey Road, ACROBVT smoothly showcase raw emotion and staggering melodies.

Collaborating with Mikey Demus of Skindred and renowned producer James Loughrey, ACROBVT have proven their sonic innovation, crafting a sound that resonates energetically and lyrically.

Check out our interview with ACROBVT below to learn more about the inspiration behind ‘Last Goodbye’ and what the band’s plans are for the future.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

ACROBVT: Actually today I have been celebrating my birthday! I spent the day with my family enjoying some hearty food and spending some quality time with them.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

ACROBVT: That’s a tough question! I have moved around a lot. When I wrote Last Goodbye I was living on the Welsh Coast, which is where I’m visiting my family.

It’s very tranquil here, surrounded by the mountains and sea. I love the peace and quiet here. It’s an amazing place to come and re-energise yourself and get away from the noise of the world.

HAPPY: Can you tell us about how ACROBVT came together and what inspired the formation of the band?

ACROBVT: ACROBVT was born out of our old band. We were in a band called Rainbreakers and had toured across Europe and the UK. When Covid hit we started writing and collaborated with Mikey Demus of Skindred.

We really got into the writing and developed a new sound that invigorated us all so we followed that feeling. We did feel that the new sound wasn’t a reflection of the band we used to be so at that point ACROBVT was born.

HAPPY: How has your sound evolved since you first started making music together?

ACROBVT: I think that by working with an outside perspective, which in our case was with Mikey Demus and we have also recently written with Ross Hamilton, it helps you develop as a songwriter.

In my opinion, the outside perspective in our case brought out the essence of who we are and what we are trying to say. This has helped us develop a new sound, learn new techniques and of course take wisdom from those that have more experience that we can apply to our own song writing.

HAPPY: What are some of your biggest musical influences, and how do they shape your sound?

ACROBVT: Collectively, we have an eclectic mix of bands we love. Ranging from older classics like Zeppelin and Pink Floyd to modern productions like Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

We also enjoy hip hop like Notorious B.I.B and Jungle Brothers. As well as soulful music from acts like the Teskey Brothers and Dap-Kings. Singer-songwriters like Counting Crows and David Grey also make their way to our medley of sounds we all enjoy.

So we really enjoy a lot of different music, but I think for us it’s songs. We are all drawn to a great song with a catchy beat, hooky riff and/or a great melody that tells a story.

HAPPY: Last Goodbye centres around empowerment and letting go. Can you share more about what this theme means to you personally and as a band?

ACROBVT: Last Goodbye is about holding strong to yourself, knowing your own worth and heartbreak. I was caught up with someone, head over in heels in love, and like most situations with love, it was complicated.

Unfortunately, there was a window in time where she quite literally disappeared out of my life as quickly as she arrived into it. This happened the same week as I was heading into a writing session.

I was not in a good place, I wasn’t sleeping or eating much and I was hurting. I vividly remember being in the studio and having to take time out because as we were writing the song and leaning into what I was feeling, it became too much.

It was hard to keep my focus but through that we wrote Last Goodbye and the honesty just poured out of me. Although the story sounds bleak, there is a strength in the song and a power that is important to recognise.

I feel that I was trying to say in my own way that I knew I was enough and that I had done no wrong, she just needed time to work it out. I think that positivity comes through in the song and is empowering. I’m proud of Last Goodbye.

Not just as a song but also a powerful reminder that through a hard time, I stayed strong to myself, which created the best outcome. A positive end to the story and a song.

HAPPY: Can you walk us through your typical songwriting process? Do you have a specific approach or routine?

ACROBVT: We tend to work on ideas as a group or bring something to the table individually. We then take our favourite ideas to a writing session to work on it with another writer, which we would then take to the studio to record.

Sometimes we have actually written and recorded at the same time whilst in the studio. I think the pressure really helps to bring about focus and the time constraints mean you can’t overthink, bringing the honesty out.

Once we have a melody sorted, Sam (drummer) and I will get to work writing the lyrics.

HAPPY: What are some of your goals for the band in the coming years? Any specific milestones you hope to achieve?

ACROBVT: We are definitely keen to do more shows. The band is very much in its infancy, so building our fan base and getting our music out there to the wider world as well as touring in more countries.

We definitely want to get a physical release out soon, like an EP, and an album in the future. It’s always great to have music available to stream but there is something special about a physical release still.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, what are you excited about for the future? Any new projects or collaborations on the horizon?

ACROBVT: Yes! We very recently wrote a new track with Ross Hamilton which we are all very excited about. It sounds huge and a step forward again for us sonically.

We have also been lucky enough to get Mark Needham involved to mix the song, and he has worked on some huge songs like Mr.Brightside (Killers) and Wicked Game (Chris Isaak).

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

ACROBVT: Collectively I think our favourite place to be is writing and recording in the studio. As well as playing live. We just love to be out in the world meeting people and sharing the collective experience of being together in a room, connecting through music.

On a personal level, I love to get out of the house and go for a lovely walk along the coast or in the countryside, away from the hustle and noise of the town.