UVI unveils Synth Anthology 3: a monstrous synth sample library

UVI has just launched Synth Anthology 3. It’s a dizzying collection of hardware samples, giving users access to a universe of modern and vintage hardware tones in the box.

If you’ve spent any time experimenting with a DAW, you would have at least dipped your toes into the ocean of soft synths. With Synth Anthology 3, UVI has gone in a different direction to most.

Instead of relying on virtual synthesis, or emulations of classic synths, UVI has meticulously sampled a library of hardware synths (132 to be precise) to create its plugin. The result is a library that encompasses the best of modern and vintage synthesis.

Of course, there are way too many synths to list individually here, but the collection includes heavyweights like the ARP 2600, Fairlight CMI IIx, KORG MS20, Minimoog, Yamaha CS-80 and dozens more. Refreshingly, the quirky is also catered for, with rarities like the Elka Synthex, Formanta Polivoks and modern classics like the Teenage Engineering OP-1. All instruments were processed with an array of elite EQs, compressors and effects.

Most welcome though is the Synth Anthology 3’s workflow and user interface. UVI has brought all these disparate models into an easily navigable library with uniform controls.

For more information, visit the UVI website.