It almost feels like an eternity ago that Fiona Apple released her collage of jazz-painted trauma, more commonly known as Fetch The Bolt Cutters. The album has now been brought to life as part of the New Yorker’s Virtual Festival.

If you thought Fetch The Bolt Cutters was immaculate before, just wait till you watch it live. Check out Apple’s live performance of Shameika, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, and I Want You To Love Me below: