WATCH: From The Archive, Trio Pim Jacobs and Wes Montgomery live in Holland (1965)

New MusicWATCH: From The Archive, Trio Pim Jacobs and Wes Montgomery live in Holland (1965) EEby Emily ElvishOctober 13, 2020 New MusicVideoWes Montgomery Copied to clipboard EEby Emily ElvishOctober 13, 2020 Copied to clipboardNew MusicVideoWes MontgomeryImagine getting a bit of a jazz lesson from Wes Montgomery in 1965! Pretty hectic stuff.Sink your teeth into this slice of jazz history below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>