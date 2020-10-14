Find your ‘Warcraft’ voice with the new Yeti microphone from Blue

The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone will allow WoW players and streamers to create audio like never before.

Have you ever wanted to sound just like your favourite denizen of Azeroth? Well you’re in luck! Blue, one of the leading innovators in the audio tech world, have released a new World of Warcraft-themed microphone.

With Azeroth-friendly voice mods, a slick finish, and more, The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition professional USB microphone is what you need.

Released yesterday, Blue’s collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment will allow players to modulate their voice with an all-new effect in Blue VO!CE. Players will have access to hundreds of HD audio samples from the highly anticipated World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion and the Warcraft universe as a whole. Celebrate victories, communicate with your raiding party, and entertain your streaming fans with these all-new audio options.

Doug Sharp, Sr. Product Manager of Gaming at Blue Microphones, stated that players will “not only get broadcast-quality audio, but can transform their voice to bring their personal creativity to their gameplay or stream”.

Introducing the ultimate mic for #Shadowlands! Elevate your #Shadowlands stream with Yeti X | World of Warcraft Edition designed with @Warcraft, featuring a new voice-changing modulation effect, official #Warcraft audio samples and a custom World of Warcraft design. pic.twitter.com/UYoXdmKIPW — Blue Microphones (@BlueMicrophones) October 13, 2020

Players will be wowed by the custom Warcraft design: Blue has included the official World of Warcraft logo and stylised runes engraved along the base. Combining a matte Battle Grey finish with gold accents, this new microphone’s looks will appeal to many fantasy gamers and Warcraft fans alike.

Not only that, the stylised – and colour changing – smart knob allows for precise control over an array of options. The 11-segment LED includes colour-matched Alliance and Horde faction presets you can smoothly switch between. What would a Warcraft mic be without some die-hard faction allegiance?

The enhanced VO!CE technology allows content creators to easily use professional vocal effects and custom presets. Gamers can manage their mic settings easily using Blue VO!CE’s exclusive Logitech, free, G HUB platform. Key-bind your favourite iconic sounds from the massive Warcraft audio library to activate them while streaming!

The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone is perfect for every fantasy gamer; whether you’re streaming your latest WoW raid or want versatility in your D&D character voices, this is a killer mic for you.

Found exclusively through EB Games in Australia, the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition will be available this October. Learn more about the Blu mic here.