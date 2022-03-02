10 of the best adult colouring books to let loose your creativity

Looking for a creative way to de-stress? Check out our collection of some of the best adult colouring books.

In the last decade, adult colouring books have exponentially increased in popularity for a bunch of reasons. They’re fun, customisable, and can double as works of art to hang on your walls.

Importantly, with the level of mindfulness and concentration that they require, they’re also extremely therapeutic. Whether you’re looking to relax, get creative, or just kill some time, we’ve collected a list of some of the best adult colouring books you can get your hands on.

Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Colouring Book – Johanna Basford (2013)

Secret Garden is filled with intricate black and white illustrations of gardens and the curious creatures that hide inside them. Made for all ages, this colouring book is perfect for anyone who loves the natural world.

Tattoo Colouring Book – Megamunden (2013)

Celebrating the fine and intricate art of the tattoo, the Tattoo Colouring Book is filled with body ink-inspired illustrations (think traditional: hearts, skulls, snakes, and more). It’s a unique colouring book that’s suited for both people that love tatts from afar, as well as those looking for inspiration for their next!

The Official A Game of Thrones Colouring Book (2015)

If you’re a fan of the series, The Official Game of Thrones Colouring Book will reintroduce you to some of your favourite landscapes and characters. A New York Times Bestseller, the book will allow you to bring the fantastic world to life.

Harry Potter: The Colouring Book (2015)

Another pop-culture phenomenon-based colouring book, Harry Potter: The Colouring Book is the perfect addition to any Potterhead’s collection. Filled the characters, castles, and creatures that you know and love, it’s an amazing colouring book for any age.

Splendid Cities: Color Your Way to Calm – Rosie Goodwin (2015)

If you’re itching to travel (it can be hard these days), Splendid Cities is an awesome way to immerse yourself in the landscapes of all the cities you have yet to visit. Filled with spellbinding illustrations of cities both real and imagined, this adult colouring book is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.

The Mindfulness Colouring Book: Anti‑stress art – Emma Farrarons (2015)

As we’ve said before, there are links between easing stress and the act of colouring in. The Mindfulness Colouring Book is exactly that — a beautiful interactive illustrative book that will allow your mind to settle and focus on small, creative accomplishments.

Vogue Colouring Book – Iain R. Webb

Inspired by historical British Vogue images, the Vogue Colouring Book was created by British fashion editor and academic Ian Webb, whose fantastic illustrations are suited for any fashion or history lover.

Classic Coloring: Jane Austen – Abrams Noterie (2016)

Classic Coloring‘s “Jane Austen” edition gives the iconic author a contemporary twist and brings to life some of the most iconic scenes from Pride and Prejudice, Emma and more.

Brain Games: Color by Number: Stress-Free Coloring (2017)

Colouring by number is the easiest way to get into colouring books, even if you’re intimidated by the concept of colour coordination. This version of Brain Games is excellent for beginners in the colouring book world.

Bloody Alphabet: The Scariest Serial Killers Coloring Book – Brian Berry (2019)

Filled with illustrations of the scariest serial killers in history, Bloody Alphabet is the perfect adult colouring book for true-crime lovers.