AKG K240 Studio – Headphone Month 2026

Why these iconic headphones still earn their place in modern sessions

Some headphones come and go. Others become part of the furniture of music history. The AKG K240 Studio belongs firmly in the second camp.

If you’ve spent any real time in a recording studio, broadcast suite, or editing room over the last few decades, chances are you’ve seen a pair. With their unmistakable gold earcups and suspended headband design, the K240s have become one of those rare pieces of gear that feel instantly familiar, even to people who have never owned them.

What makes them so enduring is that AKG never chased trends for the sake of it. While plenty of modern headphones lean into bulk, exaggerated styling, or overcooked low end, the K240 Studio sticks to a formula that prioritises comfort, breathability, and long-session usability. That matters more than ever in a studio setting, where artists, producers, and engineers can easily spend ten or twelve hours wearing headphones without a break. These are built for that kind of workload.

A big part of the appeal lies in the semi open design. It sits in a sweet spot between open and closed back headphones, giving users a more natural and linear sound while still keeping spill down to a workable level. In practice, that makes them especially useful in vocal sessions. Singers tend to get a more natural sense of their own voice coming back through the headphones, which can make performances feel more relaxed and controlled. It is the kind of detail that often helps with pitch and confidence in the booth.

In use, the K240 Studio is all about midrange honesty. These are not bass heavy headphones, and that is part of their value. Instead of flattering everything, they bring attention to the areas that often matter most when you are making mix decisions. Snare tone, guitar presence, synth texture, vocal edge, and those annoying little frequencies that can build up and cause trouble later all become easier to hear. In that sense, they feel a bit like the headphone equivalent of the Yamaha NS 10, less about seduction and more about clarity.

Inside, AKG has fitted the K240 Studio with 30mm transducers and its patented Varimotion diaphragm technology, helping deliver strong detail, wide dynamic range, and more output than you might expect from a design with such a long legacy. It is a reminder that old school does not have to mean outdated. There is a reason these headphones have stuck around for so long, and a reason they earned the respect of names like Quincy Jones.

Another part of the K240’s charm is value. Originally designed with professional and institutional use in mind, these were built to be bought in volume by studios and stations that needed dozens of pairs on hand. That practical DNA still shows. At an Australian RRP of $199, they remain one of the more accessible entry points into genuinely studio-minded headphones. In a market where prices can climb fast, that makes them feel like a proper pro audio bargain.

For self recording artists, producers building out a home setup, or anyone after a dependable pair of headphones for vocal tracking and detail work, the AKG K240 Studio still makes a compelling case for itself. It may be a classic, but it has not become a museum piece. It still does the job, and it still does it well.