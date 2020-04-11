All 31 seasons of Bob Ross’ ‘The Joy Of Painting’ have been made free online

Never has there been a more culturally significant artist than the legendary Bob Ross. Swooping into the hearts and minds of all with that history making afro, his pre-stretched canvas covered with a thin coat of liquid whaite and his calming Daytona beach accent, the true O.G. of ASMR is now returning our screens with all 31 seasons of his show The Joy of Painting now available for free on Youtube.

So grab your 2-inch brushes and your Prussian Blue, and get ready to dive headfirst into a world of happy little accidents and positivity this Easter.

ATTENTION: You can now watch all 12,000+ minutes of Bob Ross’ famed TV show for free on Youtube.

Premiering back in 1983, The Joy of Painting has been a cult-favourite since its origins. Despite passing away nearly two-decades ago, the demigod of pop-culture’s popularity seems to only be increasing over the years. Fans have been donning Ross’ famous ‘do and blue button up for Halloween for decades, and many movies and TV shows have paid tribute to the artists as well.

What better time to partake in the Joy of Painting than now? You can grab your brushes and let Bob smoothly guide you through one of his stunning scenic works, or you can just pop in your headphones and do some light meditation while listening his dulcet tones.

“You’ve see Bob Ross before. He is the soft-spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains, and trees in about 26 television minutes, using big house painting-type brushes and encouraging audiences with his gentle reminder, ‘you can do it,’” Ross’ Youtube page reads.

However you enjoy Ross’ videos, quarantine just got a whole lot more relaxing. Happy painting!