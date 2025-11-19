Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour Signals Hiatus

Ariana signals a major shift, calling her 2026 tour a ‘Last Hurrah’.

Ariana Grande is stepping back into the touring world, but only briefly. In a new chat with Amy Poehler, the singer revealed that the Eternal Sunshine Tour might be her final lap around the globe for quite some time.

The tour, Grande’s first full run since 2019, kicks off June 6 in Oakland and wraps September 1 with a 10-night takeover of London’s O2 Arena.

Although the real headline came from her candid reflections on Good Hang, where she admitted she’s expecting the next decade of her life to look nothing like the last. Touring, she suggested, won’t be part of her regular routine. “I’m going to give this everything,” she told Poehler, framing Eternal Sunshine as a joyful, deliberate send-off, not a pause, but a long, undefined exhale.

Her energy isn’t disappearing, though, it’s shifting.

Once the final London show closes, Grande heads straight into film mode.

She’ll star in Focker In-Law, the newest chapter in the Meet the Parents series, alongside Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Robert De Niro, and Beanie Feldstein.

Plot details remain under wraps, but Grande did reveal one chaotic piece: she plays a triathlete and has been training with De Niro himself.

Between movie sets, music, and even a newfound obsession with bird-identification apps, Grande seems to be crafting a softer, slower era, one built on curiosity instead of constant motion.

I think we could all collectively agree the stomach churning feeling of your favourite artist announcing their indefinite hiatus is news that shatters us to our cores, but if this really is her last tour for a long while, Grande’s making sure it lands with intention.

Full dates and details are available via her official site.