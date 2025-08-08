Change of Pace: Bumpy’s New Single ‘Comfy Cosy’ and the Importance of Slowing Things Down 

Life in the Slow Lane

In a world rushed relentlessly, Bumpy brings a calm amongst the storm. Her new single, ‘Comfy Cosy,’ invites listeners to savour the slow and sweet moments in life that often go unnoticed amid the chaos of the everyday.

The Naarm-based soul artist and proud Noongar woman’s single arrives as a radiant reminder that you can “choose to change your pace at any point”.

Her warm and gentle composure acts as a soundscape of “twinkling synths, buoyant woodwinds and brass and a groove that floats between smooth and shuffling before blooming into a rich and sprawling outro”.

Co-written with her brother Ben Yarram and longtime collaborator Mick Power, ‘Cosy Comfy’ is a soft invitation to ease off the production treadmill and slow everything down.

This single stands as a clear indicator that as much good can come from stillness as it can from productivity.

As Bumpy said herself… “all ya gotta do is rug up in your favourite sweater and sit outside with a cuppa”.

This new release continues the thematic and musical tapestry Bumpy is weaving with her album Kanana, translating from Noongar as “land where the sunsets.”

This deeply personal project is shaped by family, country and language, with Bumpy selecting the title after her return to Noongar Boodja with her family to connect to heritage, language and the legacy of her late Nan – a woman accredited to compiling the first Noongar dictionary.

Collaborators on the album include her siblings, band members, a community choir as well as GRAMMY-nominated producer Nick Herrera, all crafting lush textures that ground the record in intimacy, culture and collaboration.

check out Bumpy's tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

Fri 19 Sep – NGV Friday Nights – Naarm/Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Perth International Jazz Festival – Boorloo/Perth*

7-9 Nov – Hopkins Creek Festival – Taungurung Country/Hopkins Creek

21-23 Nov – Strawberry Fields – Tocumwal/Yorta Yorta Country

* w/ LETTUCE (USA), Budjerah + more

Gorgie Tancred