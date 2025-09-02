Man’s death at Burning Man sparks murder investigation

Burning Man homicide investigation launched after man found dead in “pool of blood”

A homicide investigation is underway at the 2025 Burning Man festival in Nevada after a man was discovered lying in a “pool of blood” during the ceremonial burning of the wooden effigy known as “the Man.”

The discovery was made Saturday around 9:14 p.m. local time, prompting an immediate security response from multiple agencies.

Authorities described the victim as a white adult male. His body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bureau of Land Management rangers, Washoe County forensic investigators, and Black Rock City Rangers, secured the area, began gathering evidence, and interviewed nearby attendees.

The incident appears to be an isolated crime, but officials have urged all attendees to remain alert.

Burning Man organisers confirmed they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

They emphasised that “the safety and well-being of our community are paramount” and reminded on-site participants that 24/7 Crisis Support is available through Black Rock Rangers and Emergency Services.

This marks the third consecutive year that a death has occurred at Burning Man, underscoring growing concerns around safety at one of the festival’s most pivotal moments.

In 2023, a man died from acute drug toxicity during heavy flooding, while in 2024 a woman suffered a fatal asthma attack on the event’s opening day.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and the homicide inquiry is ongoing.

Law enforcement have urged anyone who may have seen suspicious activity to contact the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

As Black Rock City begins to wind down, authorities say more details will be released as the investigation develops.