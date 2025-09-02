The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce Aussie & NZ Tour

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, true lords of psych-rock, are coming back to Australia and New Zealand

Cult psych-rock mainstays The Brian Jonestown Massacre are hitting Australia and New Zealand in 2026, ready to roll out a live show packed with deep cuts, fan favourites, and brand-new material.

Led by the ever-prolific Anton Newcombe, the band will dive into highlights from their sprawling 20+ album discography, mixing classics with newer tracks from 2023’s Your Future Is Your Past and current singles ‘Makes Me Great’ and ‘Out of Body.’

After recent standout performances across Europe and the US – including a Glastonbury set fans are still talking about – BJM are proving their live shows are as unpredictable as they are immersive.

With long-time collaborators Joel Gion and Ricky Maymi in tow, The Brian Jonestown Massacre continue to defy trends, building a psychedelic world of guitar drone, hypnotic textures, and shoegaze experimentation, all self-released through their own A Records imprint.

Joining select dates are Les Big Byrd, the Stockholm psych-rock crew blending 60s psychedelia, krautrock, and dreamy shoegaze, who’ve been turning heads across Europe.

Pre-sale tickets: Wednesday 3 September, 11 AM AEST

General sale: Thursday 4 September, 11 AM AEST

Tour Dates:

Tues 17 Mar – Auckland, Powerstation

Thurs 19 Mar – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Fri 20 Mar – Newcastle, King St

Sat 21 Mar – Brisbane, Tivoli

Sun 22 Mar – Adelaide, The Gov

Thurs 26 Mar – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Fri 27 Mar – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Sun 29 Mar – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Tues 31 Mar – Perth, Magnet House

Tickets here: www.bjmtour.live