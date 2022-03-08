Camila Cabello joked about wardrobe malfunction on TikTok

Camila Cabello appeared on BBC’s The One Show and accidentally had a tiny little nip slip but she’s already joking about it.

Camila was speaking with the show hosts about her new single BAM BAM featuring Ed Sheeran when she suffered the wardrobe malfunction.

The singer was answering questions from fans and was asked to demonstrate her favourite dance move when her loose shirt showed a little more than she had planned.

Camila handled it like an absolute pro and just kept going with the interview, that is of course after her fellow guest, Alan Carr said: “I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!”

Camila has since taken to TikTok and shared a funny video about the incident where she mimed along to Muni Long’s Time Machine with the caption, “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.”

More to come.