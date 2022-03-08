Ed Sheeran sang Nina Simone during copyright case to prove a point

Ed Sheeran serenaded London’s High Court in a copyright case to point out how many songs sound the same.

Ed Sheeran was accused of stealing portions of his 2017 hit Shape of You from another artist.

The singer was taken to court and accused of lifting his song’s “Oh I, oh I, oh I, oh I” from Sami Chokri’s 2015 single Oh Why.

Ed took a moment while he was in the hot seat to sing through Nina Simone’s Feeling Good and Blackstreet’s No Diggity to prove to the court just how similar some melodies are.

“If you put them all in the same key, they’ll sound the same,” he explained.

More to come.