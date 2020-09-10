Children Collide: a new chapter, eight historic years in the making

HAPPY: So, we had a bit of a listening party the other night and listened to your record in its entirety. The heaviness to it reminds me of The XX meets Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth, and even Blur’s self-titled but through the looking glass of now.

JOHNNY: Yeah, we’ve always had this real ‘90s thing with our band. Would you call it a sonic aesthetic? When we went to make this record; me, the producer, and Ryan, we thought about that. I personally don’t like a lot of bands that try and sound ‘90s and I think that’s because they’re listening to ‘90s bands and trying to replicate that on modern equipment. But what we thought about is, what were those bands listening to, to sound like that? And we realised it was The Stooges and it was Black Sabbath and I got really obsessed with that point in music where it was still psychedelic but punk, heavy rock, and metal were sort of emerging. It was still kind of the late ‘60s, early ‘70s. So, we listened to a lot of that music-making the record. We tried to go for tones that were more from the era, which ended up making it sound ’90s.

HAPPY: Tell me a little about this first track Funeral for a Ghost.

JOHNNY: We’ve played it live for years, we all loved it. It was just one of those songs that was burning a hole in my hard drive, it made me want to do another album actually. Because Roland RC-40 or whatever they are… Luke Feddel and I were listening to lots of Sonic Youth at the time.

HAPPY: Yeah that’s cool. It sounds like a recreation of what ’90s music should sound like in a decade from now.

JOHNNY: Cool, that’s good. Yeah, we’ve always made records that feel like these 12 points on a clock or 12 different points on a compass, all kind of pointing in different ways. And for it to feel like something’s bringing it together like that, I guess that’s what a producer is for. The producer we work with is fucking amazing. He took us to upstate New York to do pre-production and funnily enough, this house we were in, we were in the basement jamming in the day and then at night we’d go up and eat and drink and whatever. There was a reel to reel machine, like a really old reel to reel machine. Actually, you used to be able to buy reels of Black Sabbath: there was a Black Sabbath album, there was the Stooges, there was Dark Side of the Moon, all these original old, I think they’re quarter-inch tapes that they take. So, we’re like listening to all that old music on these reel to reel machines every night while we were doing pre-production, which was kind of good prep for it as well.



HAPPY: That was with Heath as well or was it with the original members?

JOHNNY: No. So, what happened was, a few years ago I came back and Ryan and Heath and I had a couple of reunion shows. It was really fun, we jammed. It was sort of thrown around in the rehearsal to do another record and didn’t really come to fruition, but Ryan and I bonded more and more. It got to the point where I had a bunch of songs that felt like they should be on a Children Collide record and we started talking about it. But, Heath just got really busy with his new life, which is running like a vintage story with his girlfriend on the Central Coast. It’s not an easy leap to make sometimes, to go back to potentially sleeping on couches and whatever. He gave us a blessing to do it without him basically. And so, I was trying to think who would be good to take Heath’s place. What I always loved about Heath, besides his amazing taste in music, was his kind of punk vibe that he brought to it. Also, the fact he was like a really good dancer, I don’t know if anyone noticed.

HAPPY: Watching you and Heath perform back on the first couple of records was electrifying. It was like a dance, like two Japanese Fighting fish more than Children Collide.

JOHNNY: Well that’s what I had to consider. It was like, how the hell do you replace someone like that? You don’t really replace them, you make a new chapter. It’s weird to think of it as replacing. The first person that popped into my head was one of my oldest friends, Chelsea. Because, when we were sort of coming up, she was always playing on the scene in Melbourne in a punk band called The Gingers. Now, she does a pop-dance act where she has all this choreographed dancing in it. She’s an amazing dancer and it came together in my head straight away. I’m like fuck, it’d be so good if I could convince Chelsea to do it. I called her up and she was keen.