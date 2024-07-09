Local Brand deliver a slice of indie-rock resplendence with ‘Short Stories EP’

Local Brand have their sights set squarely on the dancefloor with their debut studio project, ‘Short Stories EP’.

The four-track collection sees the Alabama five-piece play with groovy rhythms, soaring melodies and moody ambience, with the resulting tracklist brimming with soft-rock resplendence.

The EP opens with the catchy guitar melodies of ‘Lovely Ronin’, an indie-rock gem adorned in glittery instrumentation and the captivating vocals of Logan Clark.

It begins as a summery tune — with shimmering keys courtesy of Grayson Wright and the grooves of bassist Damyon Jolley — before transitioning into something edgier.

Local Brand blend their softer flourishes, like subtle woodwinds, tambourine chimes and airy vocal harmonies, with grittier rock moments.

These noisier elements come to a head in the song’s latter moments, as Clark opts for full-throated, soaring harmonies and Taylor Edwards explodes on the drums.

This spirit of versatility continues on ‘Sarah’, an acoustic, guitar-driven cut that begins with sparse instrumentation. It allows the rustic vocal performance to shine, accompanied only by Kyle Bragwell’s melancholic strums and subtle hi-hats.

Of course, it isn’t long before Local Brand enrich the track with multiple textures, from whirring, synthy ambience to the introduction of punchier percussion.

It’s another showcase of the band’s sonic diversity, as they traverse multiple sounds within the confines of a single, danceable track.

‘Sarah’ reaches anthemic levels in its second half, with classic rock guitar licks and break-neck pacing as Clark sings of “this girl from California” who “used to take me to the movies.”

Local Brand’s knack for storytelling takes centre stage on ‘Salem’s Lot’, a hard-hitting ballad that’s reminiscent of Silverchair with its explosive instrumentation and introspective lyrics.

Here, the band reflect on keeping secrets from their friends and all those “wounds that don’t mend in your heart.” ‘Salem’s Lot’ is a vulnerable entry in which the band compare their current headspace to the titular, vampire-filled town.

“It’s been a thousand years, I don’t think that you’ve changed,” Clark croons, with mentions of “wounds in my neck.”

Local Brand’s efforts culminate on ‘Face Familiar’, an EP stand out that returns with the groovy rhythms and showcases the band’s knack for poppier flairs.

It brims with infectious guitar melodies and sing-along vocal riffs, an instant indie-rock classic that feels purpose built for a summer’s afternoon bike ride.

With its polished sound and infinite danceability, ‘Short Stories EP’ would be a feat for any act, but it’s all the more impressive given that it marks Local Brand’s first-ever studio effort.

If this is just the beginning, then we’re in for an absolute treat. Listen to Local Brand’s latest project ‘Short Stories EP’ below.