The Legacy of J Dilla and DEVO, the 4th annual STROBE Music Film Festival is back

STROBE is back for its 4th year with a month of music docs that will melt your eyeballs

Calling all Sydney music and film heads – prepare to have your mind blown!

Groovescooter’s gonna crank things up to eleven with the 4th annual STROBE Music Film Festival, a month-long sonic and cinematic smorgasbord that kicks off on August 9th and rages until September 8th.

This year’s STROBE is shaping up to be a legendary knees-up, with a killer line-up of Aussie premieres that’ll have you glued to your seat (or dancing in the aisles, no judgement).

Here’s a taste of the electrifying sounds and stunning visuals you can expect:

Luther: Never Too Much – Get ready for a serious dose of feels as Dawn Porter’s deep dive into the life of soul icon Luther Vandross makes its Oz debut.

This heartwarming doco (which premiered at Sundance) promises to be a revelatory exploration of Vandross’ legacy.

Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound – Scotland’s sonic wizards Mogwai are bringing the atmosphere to the Sydney Opera House with Antony Crook’s “If The Stars Had A Sound.”

Fresh from SXSW, this flick is guaranteed to take you on a mind-melting trip through Mogwai’s epic soundscapes – think of it as a visual companion to their legendary live shows.

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story – This innovative doco shines a light on the groundbreaking Black trans performer Jackie Shane.

Using a blend of animation and unearthed phone conversations, the film offers a unique and powerful look at Shane’s life and influence. Having scooped awards at Frameline and HotDocs, this is a must-see for anyone who digs documentaries that push boundaries.

The Legacy of J Dilla – Calling all hip hop disciples! This New York Times-presented doco delves into the life and impact of the legendary producer J Dilla.

Packed with insights from his fam and collaborators, it’s a guaranteed gut-punch that celebrates Dilla’s genius and lasting influence.

Devo: The Radical Spirit – Get ready for a healthy dose of weirdness with Chris Smith’s long-awaited doco on Devo. This flick promises to be a wild ride through the band’s subversive art-rock legacy, packed with unseen footage and fresh interviews.

Whether you’re a lifelong Devo devotee or just curious about their unique blend of high art and pop culture, this one’s not to be missed.

Starstruck – Feeling nostalgic? STROBE’s got you covered with a meticulously restored screening of Gillian Armstrong’s 1982 cult classic musical “Starstruck”.

Set against the backdrop of Sydney’s inner-city music scene, this flick adds a touch of retro charm to the fest’s diverse line-up.

Lovingly curated by Georgie Zuzak and Paris Pompor, STROBE runs from August 9th to September 8th, with screenings happening at both the Golden Age Cinema and the Sydney Opera House.

With a program this eclectic and electric, there’s guaranteed to be something for every music and film lover out there. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets and get ready to STROBE out!

Head here for more info.