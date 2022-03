An emergency search and rescue was underway soon after a tragic plane crash in a mountainous area of south China.

The Boeing 737-800 was on a domestic route from Kunming to Guangzhou when it crashed on a hill in the Guangxi province.

The number of casualties is still unclear but the site of the crash was reported to be ablaze and authorities fear there were no survivors.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

More to come.