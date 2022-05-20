Colin Kaepernick is set to publish a YA graphic memoir

Former NFL star and civil rights activist, Colin Kaepernick, has announced a new book: a graphic memoir for young adults.

Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game, a YA memoir in graphic form, is slated for publishing in March next year via Scholastic.

The upcoming book traces the athlete’s high school years, just before he entered the world of professional sports. Kaepernick — who co-authored the book with Eve. L Ewing — says the book “is the true story of my high school years — a period punctuated by the trials and triumphs of adolescence.”

Kaepernick played for the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons, which included a Super Bowl appearance. His career was curtailed following protests that he launched in 2016.

When the American national anthem was played before games, Kaepernick took a knee to protest against police brutality in the U.S. The action polarised America — and when he became a free agent the following season — he wasn’t picked up by any other franchise. Since then, he’s continued to use his platform to fight oppression.

Collaborators on the project include the award-winning author and academic, Eve L. Ewing, and the Colombian visual artist, Orlando Caicedo.

Written about a time when he began to grow “unapologetically” into his own identity, he hopes that “this graphic novel encourages readers to nurture their own evolution and to trust their power—in a phrase—to change the game.”

Visit Colin Kaepernick’s website for more details.