‘Darkest Dungeon II’ Early Access arrives just in time for the spooky season

Darkest Dungeon II will enter its Early Access period on the Epic Games Store at the end of next month, just in time for the spooky season.

With Halloween less than two months away, there couldn’t have been a better time to announce the Early Access period for the upcoming gothic horror RPG Darkest Dungeon II. The game is a sequel to Darkest Dungeon, a popular roguelike game developed by Red Hook Studios and published by Merge Games. The Early Access period starts on 26th October, as stated in the official Twitter announcement.

Unlike the town-building gameplay of its predecessor, Darkest Dungeon II will take the players on a doomed caravan ride around the game world’s many areas. Players will have to obtain Hope, the game’s primary currency, which will be used to upgrade the caravan in between runs.

The first Darkest Dungeon revolved around a mix of turn-based strategy and real-time movement, with the core mechanic being the ‘stress’ level of each of your heroes that increases the more you play. Managing that and your limited resources is key to a successful run, as heroes who die will not be revived.

You can check out the Darkest Dungeon II here, and watch the trailer below. The prequel is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PSVita, PC, and mobile.