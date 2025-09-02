David Byrne is getting married this week and shares a celebratory playlist

David Byrne is getting married and soundtracking the celebration with a new playlist.

David Byrne has revealed he’s getting married this week, and to celebrate, he’s shared a playlist of “buoyant instrumentals” designed to soundtrack the lead-up to the big day.

The news comes after his recent collaboration with Hayley Williams on The Twits soundtrack, and as the former Talking Heads frontman prepares to marry longtime partner Mala Gaonkar, a philanthropist and co-founder of the Mind & Life Institute.

Byrne first sparked engagement rumours earlier this year when he casually referred to Gaonkar as his “fiancée” in an interview with The Times.

In that conversation, he also shared a lighthearted story about her smearing moisturizer on his face, a moment that gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s everyday humour.

Now, the wedding is officially on the horizon, with Byrne marking the occasion in the way he knows best – through music.

Rather than opting for love songs, Byrne’s playlist leans toward bright, wordless compositions.

It’s a reflection of his lifelong fascination with rhythm, mood, and the ways music can shape feeling without the need for lyrics.

The mix sits alongside his long-running “Radio David Byrne” series, where he curates themed playlists for fans around the world.

At 73, Byrne remains as creatively restless as ever. Beyond his decades-defining work with Talking Heads, his solo projects have spanned art-pop albums, immersive stage productions, and multimedia collaborations.

He’s also become known for his thoughtful cultural commentary, using his platform to spotlight global voices and experimental sounds.

The wedding marks a personal milestone in a career already full of iconic moments.

For fans, the playlist offers a charming and characteristically off-beat way to join in the celebration, underscoring Byrne’s belief that music is best when it brings people together.