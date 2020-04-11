Did Guy Sebastian bring coronavirus to Australia? An investigation

As Australia continues to enforce strict social distancing and self-isolation laws, many are wondering exactly how the dreaded coronavirus originally made its way to our shores. Well, a huge new breakthrough has been made.

In a newly resurfaced Facebook post from November, Australian Idol 2003 winner Guy Sebastian revealed that he was holidaying in COVID-19’s city of birth, Wuhan. People are, understandably, quite concerned.

We investigate the question on everyone’s minds: Did Australian Idol 2003 winner Guy Sebastian bring coronavirus to Australia?

Australians have been a bit sketch on Sebastian ever since he robbed national treasure Shannon Noll of the Australian Idol title back in ’03, and brining a deadly virus to the country will surely only add fuel to that fire.

In the post, Sebastian says a few weird things… most notably, “ate some seriously interesting things (more to come about that)”. Perhaps a bat, Sebastian?

Let me remind you that this is all coming from an artist who has released songs like Takin’ Me Over, I’m Gon Getcha, and Armageddon.

Some have pointed out that the post was published in November, at least two months before the virus broke out in January… but then again, this is the man who robbed Shannon Noll of the Australian Idol title in 2003, so who really knows.