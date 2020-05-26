Elvis Presley’s rhinestone jockstrap is up for sale

A jockstrap that belonged to Elvis Presley is up for sale, and it’s going for almost £30,000! The rhinestone-studded pouch bears the King of Rock and Roll’s initials and was worn often by the cultural icon.

The bedazzled piece of Elvis Presley memorabilia translates physically and sexually into the King of all Cups.

“Extravagant. Absurd. Sexually potent. The rhinestone-studded jockstrap is pure Elvis Presley,” said Daniel Wade from Paul Fraser Collectibles.

The piece of memorabilia was custom-made by a fan of Elvis’ and was acquired by singer, Jimmy Velvet, after Presley’s death in 1977. Elvis and Jimmy became close friends near the beginnings of The King’s career in Jacksonville, Florida.

Velvet came up with the idea of setting up a museum to remember Elvis Presley and the long-lasting impact he had on culture and music. The rhinestone jockstrap is being sold as part of Paul Fraser Collectables’ Elvis Presley Museum collection. And it’s being sold for £29,950!

“I’m sure the new owner won’t be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night. The Elvis magic will work wonders, I’m certain,” Paul Fraser Collectibles’ Daniel Wade said. “Joking aside, Elvis owned garments are scarce and hugely popular with collectors. This is a rare opportunity to own an intimate piece of the King.”

So if you want to handle a piece of clothing exclusively laden with Elvis Presley’s cock and balls, maybe have a think about your next investment…