Infinite possibilities: Cherry Audio launches Voltage Modular 2.0

Cherry Audio has recently announced the second version of Voltage Modular, expanding on the capabilities of their virtual modular synth.

Voltage Modular 2.0 comes with new features and enables new sonic possibilities from complex patches. It’s also a free update for those who already own the first version.

Voltage Modular 2.0’s new features give you infinite patching options and make it easier than ever to come up with great sounds.

The new version of Voltage Modular comes with the ability to use unlimited cables per jack, taking you away from the limitations of traditional hardware-based modular synthesis. Version one had given us a glimpse of this with polyphonic cabling, but now Voltage Modulator offers practically endless modulation possibilities.

With all those cables, you might need a way to declutter. Luckily there’s also a new bussing feature, so a single source can be sent to multiple destinations. It’s a useful way of simplifying and streamlining your setup in the box.

Other new features are designed to help you get started quickly. A randomise button on each module will change the parameters to well, random, settings, and can help you come up with new ideas or break out of something that feels a bit stale. A module browser also allows you to view new modules and presets for them too to get you going.

Of course, the new version of the software also comes with new modules, including the DCO-60 (based on the Juno 60), SynthVoice (based on the ARP Odyssey) and an MS-20 bundle with polyphonic options.

More info can be found on Cherry Audio’s website. And while you’re here, check out our chat with Cherry Audio’s chief, Dan Goldstein.