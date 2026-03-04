Entropy and Sons Recursion Studio

Recursion Studio is a standalone hardware video synthesiser that lets artists generate and perform real time visuals like an instrument. The worlds of synthesis and video art have been circling each other for decades, but Entropy and Sons are pushing the relationship much further with their hardware video instruments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Their flagship device, Recursion Studio, is a standalone video synthesiser designed to generate real time visuals without relying on a computer. Instead of editing timelines or triggering clips, artists shape motion, colour, symmetry and distortion directly from the hardware, treating visuals with the same immediacy musicians apply to sound.

At the heart of sits a modular style visual engine made up of hundreds of interchangeable processing modules. These modules generate patterns, textures and transformations that can be combined into evolving visual systems rather than static graphics.

The instrument ships with multiple built in visual engines and a large library of presets, but the real depth appears once you begin shaping your own patches. Artists can combine waveform generators, colour processors, geometric pattern engines and effects modules while modulating parameters with internal LFOs, external control signals or performance gestures.

Connectivity plays a big role in how the instrument fits into a broader setup. Recursion Studio includes MIDI support, multiple CV inputs, audio inputs for beat detection and external modulation, USB connectivity for cameras or capture devices and HDMI output for projection or recording.

That means visuals can respond directly to sound, modular synth signals, controllers or incoming video streams. Feed it a drum machine, modular patch or live camera and the system transforms those inputs into evolving HD visuals in real time.

Despite the depth, Recursion Studio is designed to operate at multiple levels. You can load a preset and immediately perform with the front panel controls, or dive into the engine itself and build entirely new visual structures from the available modules.

The result is something that sits somewhere between a synthesiser, a visual performance instrument and a modular video art platform. As electronic music performance continues to expand into audiovisual territory, tools like Recursion Studio point toward a future where visuals are treated with the same immediacy and expressive control as sound.

For artists working across projection, installation, VJ culture and live electronic performance, Entropy and Sons are offering something genuinely different.