Global rap icons unite on new Vv Pete track ‘Toss It’

Australia’s Badést – Vv Pete has dropped her newest track, ‘Toss it’.

The Western Sydney rapper is coming up quick, following the release of 2025 mixtape VARVIE WORLD.

On ‘Toss it,’ Vv Pete unites global rap royalty.

She’s joined by Deela and Lisha G on the explosive, cutting edge club beat.

Here’s what she said about the collab –

“DEELA and Lisha G, are two queens, two authentic women, who are turning their dreams into reality.

“Acknowledging we are three black women coming together from Sydney to Lagos to South Carolina, that right there is an ancestral download.”

The three merge to create a sharp, commanding lyrical presence over the minimal beat provided by Sydney-based producer UTILITY.

The track might’ve just released, but it’s been tried and tested.

It’s already shaken up clubs across Europe during the EURO VARVIE tour these past couple of months.

The crowning performance was in London, where VV Pete was joined by DEELA for a powerful, commanding demonstration of the stand-out track.

There’s a reason why the track was so well received on tour, too.

It’s a celebration of culture; of powerful women joining forces across the world.

With the Lagos club-infused edge from DEELA, the Southern inflection from Lisha G, and Vv Pete’s undeniable narration, their accents stand out, yet still manage raise each other up.

And all of this was done remotely, too.

The song was passed around between the artists, each one adding more and more of their signature styles, until it reached its final form.

This is all on show in the new music video for the track.

And if you’re in Sydney, there’s going to be a launch party for the track at Club 77.

Grab your tickets here.

It’s no surprise Vv Pete is already defining the genre of hot-girl club rap.