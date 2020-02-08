European Union proposes new meat tax to address climate crisis

The European Union are taking a serious step forward in addressing the animal agricultural effect on climate change by proposing a new tax on meat.

The EU’s agenda currently seems aimed at the beef and veal trade due to the massive global footprint left behind by the cattle industry.

Meat eaters may be forced to fork out more money for a steak and it’s about time. The climate is changing, and a lot of signs point to meat.

Taxing in the hope that people will give meat up is a pipe dream, especially in an industry which saw a global meat production of 327 million metric tons and an export value of $6.5 billion dollars from the Australian industry alone (according to statista.com).

This new tax hike proposal will see veal and beef prices increased by 47 cents per 100 grams, 36 cents for pork and 17 cents for chicken. Arguably, a small price to pay for a trade responsible for 51% of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

The scheme, however, does seem to come from noble origins, with ProVeg exec Philip Mansbridge stating the plan is “fair for farmers, and supports the transition to a more plant-based food system that we so urgently need.” A strategy aiming to help all involved, including environmentalists, farmers, and meat-eaters.

The EU also released another proposal to accompany the tax scheme, the Farm to Fork Strategy, an idea that aims to educate people on the benefits of a less or no meat diet. The health, sustainability, and ethical impacts the meat industry has on the world are no secret, and the EU has bravely decided to move forward in creating a better future.