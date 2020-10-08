Future Islands: “We had an unwavering belief that things would work out”

MICHAEL: Yeah and I was like, whoa, what’s going on? At one point in the song, he just hit the floor. I mean, he really hit the deck. I thought he had slipped and fell, I was like holy shit, did he just hurt himself? I was just looking around, wondering is anyone seeing this?

I had to play the whole set with my eyes closed for the first few shows, because I found it so distracting. I played in a lot of bands, but I’d never had one with such a dynamic frontman, who had such a presence. It was pretty overwhelming at first.

We had this friend called Vice who asked, have you played with the band before, “is this your first show?” And I was like, “yeah, this is my first show.” And he just said, “buckle up, you have no idea.” It took me a while to adjust and get used to it.

HAPPY: I’ve heard a few stories about Sam hurting himself, you guys were opening for Morrissey and he badly injured his knee?

MICHAEL: Oh yeah, that was wild.

HAPPY: I loved the video you released for For Sure. I loved that there is no one in the video… for those who haven’t seen it, we basically see two cars riding cheek-to-cheek through what looks like a dystopian future where humans no longer exist. The scenes are reminiscent of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road or Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys.

Because it doesn’t feature Sam performing, you are able to just focus on his voice and his incredibly beautiful lyrics. Was that a conscious decision in making that video?

WILLIAM: About that video, we had a couple different treatments. The first treatment was going to be a noir-style video of us just playing in a white room. We were going to fly to LA to shoot it but it was like, right when the pandemic started here. We ended up having to look into other options. We ended up working with Sam Mason, we had seen this one video that he made that was just this incredibly surreal, it was like a just a surreal new world. It was like a different planet.

The video for For Sure was created entirely through animation. We just gave him complete control over the video because we knew that he would make it look beautiful. We had a couple of phone calls and then he sent us a rough draft of the video. It was like the whole structure of the video but with no details. It was just like it was like a 3D animation you might see in an ‘80s movie or something.

Visually, it was going to be a hybrid of North Carolina and Maryland, which is where we currently live in North Carolina. In the first edit, the sun was setting over the ocean and I was like, if it’s going to be East Coast, it looks great, but the sun needs to be setting over the land and not the ocean. And he’s like, good point, so he literally went in and reprogrammed the sun to set over the land, which I thought was really cool.