Gypsys of Pangea chat their new music, Captain Goodvibes, and garden gigs

For the last two years, we’ve only had one question on our mind: when will Gypsys of Pangea drop new tunes? Believe us when we say that it has been worth the wait. Gearing up for the release of their new album, the added time has allowed their sound to grow richer, their already spectacular musicianship to flourish, and the final product to shine brighter than ever before. Lucky for us, the Sydney four-piece will be jumping on stage for Happy Mag’s STFD seated event (October 16th) to flex their performing muscles.
Supporting the talents of Fascinator at Newtown’s Marlborough Hotel, the band will be putting some of these new tracks to the test, while delivering the classics that audiences have come to know and love. We were able to catch up with the crew before the event to chat their recent recording adventures in Austinmer, a potential series of garden gigs, and the future.