STFD: Announcing a new gig with Fascinator and Gypsys of Pangea!

That’s right, gigs are back! Grab your tickets to STFD now, a seated event featuring the fine-tuned talents of Fascinator and Gypsys of Pangea.

The show must go on! Today we’re happy to announced STFD, a series of seated events for anyone who’s been missing live music as sorely as we have.

On Friday October 16th at the first of three STFD shows, join Perth’s own Fascinator and Sydney jam lords Gypsys of Pangea as they take the stage at Cuckoo, the Marlborough Hotel’s lovely upper level.

Fascinator is one of the many monikers of Johnny Mackay, also the frontman of Children Collide and a certified man of mystery. His latest single Beyoğlu is one funky slice, and his live show is a spectacle to match. Expect stank faces all round, baby.

Gypsys of Pangea are veterans of the Sydney circuit, enchanting thousands over the years with their psychedelic, jam-heavy live shows. It’ll be a journey to behold, and we’re excited to take it with you.

As STFD is a seated event, tickets will be sold in groups of four. Grab three mates and book a table – tickets are incredibly limited so get in fast!

