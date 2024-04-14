All the best gigs to catch next month, from BASSINTHEGRASS to Mahalia

Nick Cave, Niall Horan and BASSINTHEGRASS are just a few gigs filling up the busy music calendar next month.

It’s already been a mammoth year for new music, and thankfully that has translated into a hectic touring and gigs schedule.

From the return of beloved festivals like BASSINTHEGRASS to the beginning of the stacked program for this year’s edition of VIVID Sydney, May is shaping up to be one of the year’s busiest months for music fans.

Elsewhere, Sydneysiders will enjoy the tour stops for international musicians like Mahalia and Niall Horan, as well as homegrown heroes like Nick Cave. Below, we’re sifting through all the hottest acts to catch next month — get your tickets while they’re hot!

May 1: Niall Horan (Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney)

Niall Horan kicks off the month with a gig in support of latest album ‘The Show’ at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

While that album, which featured smash hits like ‘Heaven’, will form much of the show, the One Direction alum will also perform tracks from debut solo album ‘Flicker’. Find event details here.

May 3 – May 7: Nick Cave with Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood (Sydney State Theatre, Sydney)

Nick Cave’s mammoth four-night run at Sydney Theatre kicks off on May 3, with the beloved frontman also completing shows from April 5 to April 7.

This rare solo tour will see the acclaimed musician joined by Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass guitar, and will feature songs from Cave’s extensive and enduring catalogue. Find event details here.

May 6: Mahalia (Enmore Theatre, Sydney)

In what marks her first trip Down Under since 2020, UK singer-songwriter Mahalia will bring her In Real Life Tour to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on May 6.

The tour comes in support of the ‘Wish I Missed Ex’ singer’s most recent album, ‘IRL’, which featured the likes of JoJo, Stormzy and Destin Conrad. Find event details here.

May 18: BASSINTHEGRASS (Mindil Beach)

Set to take over the already amazing city of Darwin from May 18, the 2024 edition of BASSINTHEGRASS is hotly approaching, with perhaps its starriest lineup to date.

Macklemore, Jet, The Jungle Giants, VASSY, Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir, and Young Franco are just a few of the musician poised to steal the spotlight in what’s shaping up to be the buzziest item on Australia’s festival calendar. Find event info, including ticketing details, here.

May 21 and May 22: Jungle (Enmore Theatre, Sydney)

Hot off the heels of their extremely viral single ‘Back On 74’, London band Jungle will make their long-awaited return to Sydney with a two-night run at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre from May 21.

The tour comes in support of the group’s highly anticipated upcoming album ‘Volcano’, set for release on August 11. Find event details here.

May 24 – June 15 VIVID Sydney

Vivid, the annual celebration of light, music, ideas and food, will return to Sydney for its 2024 edition in late-May.

On the music front, the festival’s May program includes performances, sets and shows from Mallrat, Air, Thelma Plum, Bumpy and Maple Glider, among many others. See the event program here.