New Music Friday: Maggie Rogers, Kim Churchill and more

We’re always shocked by the killer new music arriving every Friday, which somehow outdoes the week prior, and this edition of New Music Friday is no exception.

We’re at the end of another work week, so by now you should know the drill. We’ve got the arrival of hotly-anticipated projects from the likes of Maggie Rogers and Kim Churchill, new singles from upcoming debut albums by CLXOE, and much more.

It’s quite an eclectic batch this week, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Below, we’re sifting through the hottest releases that have arrived this week. Dig in!

‘Don’t Forget Me’ — Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers’ third studio album ‘Don’t Forget Me’ finally arrived this week, brimming with all the breezy transcend and pop rock revelry we’ve come to expect from the Grammy-nominated star.

In press materials, Rogers said she “wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon,” a feat she has pulled off in spades. Bask in the afternoon sun below.

‘Solitary Road’ — Charley Crockett

Charley Crockett offers the latest taste of his upcoming album with new single ‘Solitary Road’. Lifted from ‘$10 Cowboy’ (out April 26), the country-flecked track is carried by the infectious drawl of Crockett’s vocals, with sunny guitar licks and spaghetti western flairs.

‘Hobbies’ — Kim Churchill

Arriving on a bed of soft acoustics and sweeping strings, Kim Churchill’s new single ‘Hobbies’ sees the Australian singer-songwriter offer poignant insights into growing up, failing and how “don’t have to be found by your 30s.”

It marks Churchill’s first solo single of 2024, and its message is reassuring enough to sustain you for the rest of the year.

‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’ — Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans has delivered ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’, a 17-track collection recorded over the Australia musician’s sold-out two night run at the namesake venue in 2023.

The project includes tracks from his ‘Life Upside Down’ EP, all of his previous hits, and cameos from fellow icons like John Williamson and Kita Alexander. The tracklist also features the previously unreleased song ‘Say What You Want’. Listen below.

‘How We See The Light’ — John Cale

John Cale has announced his upcoming album ‘POPtical Illusion’ with lead single ‘How We See The Light’.

The track marks one of Welsh composer’s most beautiful and redemptive to date, brimming with pulsing pianos, steadfast drums, billows of noise. If this is any indication of what ‘POPtical Illusion’ (out June 14) might sound like, we’re in for a treat.

‘Shapeshifter’ — CLXOE

Aussie pop luminary CLXOE dazzles on ‘Shapeshifter’, a gritty and bouncy track that sees the musician “embody the essence of fluidity in identity and my refusal to be pinned down,” she explained in a press statement.

The single will feature on CLXOE’s imminent debut album ‘Shiny New Thing’, which might just be the most anticipated on Australia’s 2024 music calendar.

‘Reaching Out’ — Beth Gibbons

As if lead single ‘Floating On A Moment’ wasn’t mesmeric enough, Beth Gibbons has followed up with ‘Reaching Out’, a propulsive and jazzy single also lifted from upcoming album ‘Lives Outgrown’.

Equal parts menacing and resplendent, ‘Reaching Out’ traces the common feeling of love seeming untouchable. ‘Lives Outgrown’ arrives on May 17.

‘Goddess’ — Laufey

While ‘Goddess’, the latest single from Laufey, arrived last month, the Grammy winner capitalised on its success with an enchanting accompanying short film.

Helmed by Past Lives director Celine Song, the video perfectly matches the narrative of the song, and is shot on 35mm film for extra nostalgic measure. Watch below.