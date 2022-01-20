‘Lessons’ is the new novel from ‘Atonement’ author, Ian McEwan

Celebrated British novelist Ian McEwan has announced his newest novel, entitled Lessons, which will be released in September 2022.

Ian McEwan is one of the UK’s most celebrated literary figures. While he won the 1994 Booker for his novel Amsterdam, the novelist is widely known for his book Atonement, which was turned into the Oscar-nominated film of the same name.

According to his author website, his newest novel, Lessons “is a chronicle of our times – a powerful meditation on history and humanity told through the prism of one man’s lifetime,” and is to be published in September 2022.

Spanning Suez Crisis to the Cuban Missile Crisis, the fall of the Berlin Wall to the current pandemic and climate change, Lessons follows the life of Roland Baines from youth to adulthood as his journey asks the questions: “Can we take full charge of the course of our lives without damage to others? How do global events beyond our control shape our lives and our memories? And what can we really learn from the traumas of the past?”

Jonathon Cape (an imprint of Penguin Randomhouse) publishing director Michal Shavit said of the upcoming novel: “Not only is this Ian McEwan’s most epic book to date, it is also one of, if not, his finest. A universal story of love, acceptance and sacrifice, longing, desire, and of harm in childhood and its long-term impact. Set against the most amazing backdrop of world-defining events, this is the story of an extraordinary century and an ordinary man grappling with all that it is to be human. A beautiful and moving novel for our times.”