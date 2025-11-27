Getting Candid with Tāmaki Makaurau’s Lavvender

Lavvender opens up on creativity, community, and staying true

Lavvender is one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most intriguing indie voices, blending folk-tinged melodies with alt-rock edges and a rare emotional honesty.

In this interview, she opens up about life, music, and the creative process – from the highs and lows of carving out her place in the local scene to the small joys that keep her inspired.

Warm, candid, and thoughtful, Lavvender’s conversation is as engaging as her songs, offering a glimpse into the mind of an artist unafraid to be herself.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

LAVVENDER: I’m from Aotearoa – born, raised and still based in Tāmaki Makaurau.

I love how close we are to the land and the ocean here; it’s such a beautiful place to grow up in.

I feel really lucky to come from a country with such a vibrant, rich culture and community.

The city especially is one of those places where everyone is connected somehow, and I love being surrounded by so many talented, generous people.

HAPPY: ‘Candid’ is described as a “brighter, more upbeat chapter.” What inspired this shift in sound, and how does it serve the song’s message?

LAVVENDER: Candid came really naturally – I wrote it in one session.

I’ve always loved songs that feel bright and uplifting even when the lyrics are a bit sad or self-reflective, so leaning into a more upbeat sound felt like the right way to tell this story.

The lyrics are playful and a little self-deprecating, which is something I do in real life too, even though I’m trying to get better at it.

The lighter sound lets that honesty land without the whole song feeling heavy.

HAPPY: You’ve said the song is about “being honest, even when it hurts.” Was writing ‘Candid’ a way to navigate a difficult conversation, or was it more of a personal reflection?

LAVVENDER: It was definitely more of a personal reflection. The song is about learning to be honest with myself first, so I can be honest with someone else.

It came from an apologetic place, but also from knowing that honesty was necessary, even if it hurt.

A lot of my insecurities show up in the lyrics – especially the line “it’ll say on my stone, I was sad and alone, ’cause I couldn’t commit and my desires were unknown.”

That lyric captures that fear of not knowing what you want and how that affects the people around you.

HAPPY: What artists or records were you listening to that influenced the vibe of this single?

LAVVENDER: When recording Candid, Ben Woolford and I were listening to a lot of Fleetwood Mac, The Sundays, Angie McMahon, and Lizzy McAlpine.

Their mix of melodic, introspective, and sometimes wistful sounds really influenced the vibe of the song.

HAPPY: What does your songwriting process look like? Do the words or the music typically come first?’

LAVVENDER: It really depends on the song, but lately I’ve been starting with chord progressions and then writing the melody and lyrics on top.

Often, as the melody comes together, the lyrics appear at the same time.

My voice notes app is overflowing because I have the memory of a goldfish when I’m writing – if I don’t record it immediately, it’s gone!

HAPPY: As an artist from Aotearoa, how does your environment and the local music scene influence your music and creative identity?

LAVVENDER: My environment and the local music scene influence my music completely.

I’m lucky to be surrounded by such a lovely group of friends, both in and outside the industry.

Sharing the journey with friends who are also navigating the music world is incredibly supportive, inspiring, and encouraging.

At the same time, my friends and family outside of music keep me grounded – I can always rely on them for comfort and consistency.

The love I feel from everyone in my life is unmatched, and I’m so grateful for it, and I hope I always return it.

HAPPY: What has been the most challenging part of carving out your place in the indie scene, and what has been the most rewarding?

LAVVENDER: The hardest part is definitely trying to get your name out there – it can feel slow and uncertain, and I’ve definitely had moments wondering if being an artist is really what I want.

But I’ve already learned so much since university. It might sound cliché, but it really is all about consistency, not giving up, and surrounding yourself with people who lift you up rather than drag you down.

The most rewarding part is seeing that effort pay off: connecting with listeners, collaborating with inspiring people, and feeling like I’m truly carving my own path in the scene.

HAPPY: With the new single out, what are your plans for the coming months? Can the fans expect anything?

LAVVENDER: This is the second single from my new project, and there are still a string of singles set to be released in the new year.

A big focus for me next year will be establishing myself in the live music scene, so fans can definitely expect to see me performing more and connecting with audiences in person!

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy? :-)

LAVVENDER: A lot of little things make me happy! I love getting tangled up in crochet projects (literally), hanging out with my family and dog, Pixel, and spending time with friends.

I also find joy in the simple, everyday moments – a lovely chat, a walk and an oat flat white, or just a quiet moment to create music.

Honestly, the people around me and the little passions I have are what really keep me smiling. :)