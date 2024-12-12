Meet Olivia Marsh – Warner Music Korea has tapped her as the first artist to launch their new label, MPLIFY

Olivia Marsh dropped into Happy Mag during her debut SXSW Sydney showcase, and it was immediately clear why Warner Music Korea has tapped her as the first artist to launch their new label, MPLIFY.

The Korean-Australian singer-songwriter, who grew up in both Newcastle and South Korea, blends pop, R&B, and EDM in a way that’s all her own. Influenced by everyone from ABBA to Tame Impala, Olivia’s sound is infectious, honest, and ready for global ears.

With a passion for music that started young—thanks to her parents’ eclectic taste and a childhood immersed in performing arts—Olivia began formal music training at age five. Her studies at the University of Melbourne and collaborations with K-pop producers have shaped her distinct musical voice, one that effortlessly merges genres and emotions.

Now, as the first artist to sign with MPLIFY, Olivia is ready to take her sound to the world. Her latest single, First December With You, is a game-changer, capping off 2024 and solidifying of what’s sure to be a standout international career.

Keep an eye on this rising star—she’s just getting started.

Stay connected with Olivia Marsh via Instagram.