Kermit the Frog honoured to be the first amphibian archived in the US Library of Congress

Kermit the Frog’s original song The Rainbow Connection is now part of a historical collection added to the US Library of Congress.

The US Library of Congress has announced that Kermit the Frog’s The Rainbow Connection are amongst the National Recording Registry’s latest inductees, along with 25 other recordings. The songs included in the registry are chosen based on their “cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

Other tracks making the archive include Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, Nas’ debut album Illmatic, Kool & The Gang’s Celebration, and Lady Marmalade by Labelle. See the full list here.

The Rainbow Connection was written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher. The song was featured in the opening of The Muppet Movie and is performed by Kermit the Frog, who was voiced by Jim Henson. Williams and Ascher received a nomination in the category of Best Original Song at the 52nd Academy Awards for composing the track.

The song has been covered multiple times since its release in 1979 by everyone from Judy Collins to Kacey Musgraves. The Rainbow Connection is a classic favourite; with a message about fulfilling your dreams, the tune is loved by the young and the old.

The National Recording Registry now contains 575 recordings – spanning from 1878 to 2008 – including songs and other historically significant audio clippings such as Thomas Edison’s voice.

“The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.

Kermit the Frog said he was honoured to be the first frog included on the list. “Well, gee, it’s an amazing feeling to officially become part of our nation’s history. It’s a great honour.”

“It’s wonderful to be here as part of the Class of 2020. It seems like it was only yesterday that I was sitting in a swamp, playing the banjo and singing ‘Rainbow Collection’…time sure is fun when you’re having flies or something like that,” Kermit told Carla Hayden.