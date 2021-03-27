‘The O.C.’ stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are hosting a rewatch podcast

Welcome to The O.C. bitches! Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke have announced a rewatch podcast for fans of the iconic teen drama.

The O.C. stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke have announced via their Instagram accounts that they are launching a rewatch podcast of the iconic 2000s drama.

Bilson, who starred as Summer Roberts, and Clarke, who played Julie Cooper will be sharing behind-the-scenes commentary whilst revisiting old episodes in their new podcast. Welcome to the OC, Bitches! is set to premiere on the 27th of April, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

“Zip up your Juicy Couture tracksuits and grab a seat by the pool while they deliver the ultimate O.C. rewatch podcast. Each week they’ll take you back to a particular episode, share behind-the-scenes scoop, and interview guests who were part of the OC experience,” the description of the show reads.

The O.C. premiered in 2003 on Fox and ran for four seasons before finishing up in 2007. The series quickly became a fan favourite and developed a massive following over the years. The O.C. also stared Adam Brody, Ben McKenzie, and Mischa Barton and followed the four teens as they navigated their way through relationships surrounding their lives at theaprivate high school in Orange County.

14 years after the show’s finale, Bilson and Clarke have reunited to make the most of their nostalgia for the show. The actresses will be watching episodes in order and discussing them each week, allowing first-time viewers of the show to join in on the discussion.

They will also be speaking to other cast members and writers of the show, walking listeners through how the show was made.

“The OC was an undeniable cultural milestone, and this show is an opportunity to look back at that moment in time alongside two of the most iconic personalities from the original series. This will be the watch-party we could only have dreamt of,” added Colin Thomson, CEO of Kast Media.

Despite The O.C. cast reuniting, Fox’s Michael Thorn told Deadline that a The O.C. revival is highly unlikely.

“The O.C. will not happen despite my deep passion for it to come back. No one is available, unfortunately. I would be lying if I said ‘I didn’t ask’ every June,” Thorn said.

Welcome to the O.C., Bitches! will be available on YouTube as well as on several podcast platforms on April 27th. Listen to the audio teaser here.