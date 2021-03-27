WATCH: Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Nas X has broken the internet after dropping the red hot music video to his new single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

The new music video from Lil Nas X is something else. It features the star in thigh-high boots and booty shorts, giving a lap dance to the devil.

The video is filled with biblical references and Greek mythology, and moving past the raunchy bits, the clip is undoubtedly clever – giving the internet some gorgeous and scandalous content to talk about.

Twitter has blown up with backlash over the content with ridiculous claims that amount to this clip being the source of all evil. Thankfully, Lil Nas X was not having a bar of it and smacked back with some searing words.