LANY on writing relatable music and eating breakfast in Australia

It’s quite possible that LANY write the most relatable music out, and their latest album gg bb xx is no exception.

After recently evolving into a two-piece, LANY are hitting Australian stages for the first time since 2019, and since then, they’ve dropped two entire records.

We caught up with the duo’s frontman Paul to chat about their Australian tour, connecting with crowds, and eggo waffles.

HAPPY: You’ve been to Australia before, but what are some things you’re keen to do while you’re here this time round?

PAUL: We’re just excited to be back playing shows. Australia has always been one of our favourite places to tour. It’s been 3 years since we last played here, so I’m pumped to be back with our fans. that, and the breakfast.

HAPPY: I’ve noticed that you wear different jerseys at different shows depending on which city you’re in to connect to fans, have you got any organised for the Australia and New Zealand?

PAUL: I currently don’t have any jerseys packed for this part of the tour, but I will shop around in every city so I’m sure I’ll find something.

HAPPY: Do you have any other go-to techniques to help connect with crowds?

PAUL: I don’t think I ever close my eyes. I’m always trying to connect with individuals thru eye contact or just looking at/over the room. In my opinion, there’s an invisible wall that appears when a performer closes their eyes. I don’t want there to be anything between me and our fans.

HAPPY: Are relatable lyrics an important aspect of writing music for you?

PAUL: For me, every song comes from a place of trying to communicate or articulate an emotion or feeling or an experience. I heard someone say ‘don’t sit down to write a song if you don’t have anything to say.’ While everyone’s life looks different, I think most of us are going thru the same shit. So, yes, I’m really only interested in writing about things that a lot of people can relate to.

HAPPY: Tough question I know, but I wanted to ask: What’s your favourite line from gg bb xx?

PAUL: I’m not sure about my favourite line! probably something from somewhere or dna or live it down.

HAPPY: One of the tracks on the album is called ‘dancing in the kitchen’, do you do much cooking in there too?

PAUL: No, but I wish! I think cooking is one of the most attractive skills a human can have.

HAPPY: What would your signature dish be if you were an avid chef?

PAUL: 2 cinnamon toast eggo waffles with peanut butter and maple syrup!!!

LANY are playing a show at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney tonight, before playing in Melbourne and Brisbane on Friday and Saturday, then finishing up the tour in Aukland on Monday night.

You can grab tickets to LANY’s Australian and New Zealand shows from their website, and listen to more from the duo below.

Photos provided

Interview by Lochie Schuster