Lauten Audio LA-320 V2 Review

The Lauten Audio LA-320 V2 is a modern tube condenser microphone that bridges vintage tone and contemporary clarity. It’s built to give engineers the warmth and depth of a classic valve mic without the noise, fragility, or high maintenance that often come with the territory.

From the moment you unbox it, the LA-320 V2 feels premium. The body has been refined from the original model — sleeker, darker, and finished with understated detail. It ships with a custom shock mount and a dedicated power supply, both solid and road-ready.

Inside, the mic uses a dual-triode vacuum tube paired with a custom Lauten capsule, designed to deliver that smooth, slightly compressed harmonic texture that gives vocals and instruments a larger-than-life sound. It’s transformer-balanced, fully discrete, and built to take high SPLs without folding.

The LA-320 V2 isn’t shy about having a sound. It’s rich, musical, and forgiving — the kind of mic that flatters almost any source you put in front of it. There’s a gentle lift in the upper mids that adds air without harshness, and a thick low end that makes voices feel close and full.

It’s particularly stunning on vocals, giving presence and intimacy with just enough tube saturation to feel alive. On acoustic guitars and piano, it captures detail and resonance with a subtle vintage smoothness. And on drums or room mics, it brings size and colour without being muddy.

What makes the V2 especially versatile are its switchable high- and low-cut filters. The high-cut softens bright sources like cymbals or female vocals, while the low-cut tames proximity effect or low-end build-up. Combined, they make the LA-320 far more adaptable than most tube mics at this price point.

✨ Key features:

Dual-triode vacuum tube design

Custom Lauten Audio large-diaphragm capsule

Switchable high- and low-cut filters

Transformer-balanced output

Designed for vocals, acoustic instruments, and rooms

Includes power supply and shock mount

One of the best things about the LA-320 V2 is how quickly it makes a take sound finished. You don’t need heavy EQ or compression to make it sit in a mix — the harmonic character naturally rounds transients and fills out the tone.

On quieter sources, the self-noise is impressively low for a tube mic, making it suitable for detailed work like strings, ambient recordings, or voiceover. And because the capsule and tube circuit are tuned together, you get consistent response even when pushing gain or working close to the grille.

The Lauten Audio LA-320 V2 is a tube mic that doesn’t just mimic vintage gear — it modernises it. With the warmth and body of a classic valve design and the control and clarity expected by today’s producers, it earns its place in any serious studio.

It’s lush without being overbearing, detailed without being sterile, and built to last. Whether it’s your first tube mic or an addition to a growing collection, the LA-320 V2 is a microphone that inspires confidence every time you hit record.

